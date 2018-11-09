How APC crisis is deepening in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE face off between governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and the former governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, chief Olusola Oke over the later plan to dump the All Progressive Congress yesterday deepened.

Ondo Central election, a contest of records and achievements

Oke in a statement by his Special Assistant (Internal Affairs) Omosayo David in Akure said governor Akeredolu had treated him and his entire group with unimaginable disdain since they joined the party.

He was reacting to a statement credited to the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye which created the impression that he ( Oke) and his group are well appreciated within the party fold by the governor.

Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Ondo State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Alex Kalejaye, which created the impression that Chief Olusola Oke, SAN and his group are well appreciated within the party fold.

Kalejaye equally said that the governor and the State Chairman, Engineer. Ade Adetimehin, have been relating well with Oke.

However, Omosayo in the statement said “While we concede the right to speak on behalf of the State chapter of the party to Mr. Kalejaye, we hold that he erred in attributing to the Governor the good steps he never took.

“We state categorically that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has no iota of respect for the person of Chief Oke. In fact, he has treated our leader and the entire group with unimaginable disdain since we joined the party.

“Shortly after we returned to the APC, Governor Akeredolu cut off every opportunity and channel to relate with him, and ignored every efforts by Chief Oke to have audience with him.

“It is curious that a leader who professes commitment to the fortunes of his party would treat politically experienced personalities like Oke and his group in that manner.

“Our conclusion is that the governor believes only in the political strength of his so-called ‘Team Aketi’ to deliver votes for the party during elections.

“We are not unaware that arrogance and exclusion do not translate into electoral victory in any election, and Ondo State would not be an exemption.

He added that “We therefore want to reinforce our earlier position that we have suffered a high level of humiliation and rejection in the hand of governor Akeredolu and his team since we returned to the party.