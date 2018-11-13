Gospel music rising star T Sharp releases debut album ‘In My DNA’

Fast rising act, T Sharp ( born Taiwo Ogobowale ) has just released his debut album after several years of working under ground and inspiring other major talents in the gospel music industry. T Sharp, a world class musician, composer and worship leader, communicates his artistic passion for music with a strong sense of purpose and devotion to a vision and mandate that connects each listener and audience to a wholesome experience.

Released under the imprint of Love world Music & art, T Sharp’s ‘In My DNA’ is an album and a half with 17 quality songs and no collaboration.

One of the lead singles off the album ‘Let Love Lead’ is a powerful song that guarantees the power of love. According to T Sharp, in the song, when you let love lead the way “Love will find a way to guide you to your destiny”. Other songs to look out for in the album ‘In My DNA’; ‘Melody in My Heart’, ‘ Heaven’s Rain’ and ‘Kileoleshe’. T Sharp is definitely not your average artist as his album is now available for streaming and download on all digital stores and street vendors.