Breaking News
Translate

Gospel music rising star T Sharp releases debut album ‘In My DNA’

On 12:10 pmIn Entertainment, Music by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Fast rising act, T Sharp ( born Taiwo Ogobowale ) has just released his debut album after several years of working under ground and inspiring other major talents in the gospel music industry. T Sharp, a world class musician, composer and worship leader, communicates his artistic passion for music with a strong sense of purpose and devotion to a vision and mandate that connects each listener and audience to a wholesome experience.

T Sharp

Released under the imprint of Love world Music & art, T Sharp’s ‘In My DNA’ is an album and a half with 17 quality songs and no collaboration.

One of the lead singles off the album ‘Let Love Lead’ is a powerful song that guarantees the power of love. According to T Sharp, in the song, when you let love lead the way “Love will find a way to guide you to your destiny”. Other songs to look out for in the album ‘In My DNA’; ‘Melody in My Heart’, ‘ Heaven’s Rain’ and ‘Kileoleshe’. T Sharp is definitely not your average artist as his album is now available for streaming and download on all digital stores and street vendors.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.