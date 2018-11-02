Ethno-religious crisis: Ambode harps on inclusive govt

By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State said, yesterday, that operating an inclusive government would end the spate of religious and ethnic crisis rocking the country.

Refuse: Ambode backtracks, engages 400 PSPs operators in new deal

Ambode disclosed this while delivering the 75th anniversary lecture of Island Club, themed: ‘Nation Building: Communities, Inclusion and Prosperity’, in Lagos.

Buhari gives scorecard, says nation’s institutions working

He said: “We must begin to realise that every strata of the society counts, we must listen and accommodate all views, whether they are poor, whether they are Igbo, Hausa, Muslims or Christians.

“An inclusive society must have the institutions, structures and processes that empower local communities, professional associations, artisans, so that they can hold government accountable.

“It also requires the participation of all groups in society, including traditionally marginalised groups such as ethnic minorities and indigenous populations in decision making processes.”

The governor, however, blamed increase in travel time in the state on dependence of other states’ residents on Lagos for survival.

Ambode said residents from other states see Lagos as the only source of getting out of the poverty net, saying, “86 of them come into Lagos every hour without leaving.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of Island Club commended the Lagos State Governor for supporting the Club since he assumed office.

Also speaking, a former chairman of the Club, Chief Olumuyiwa Falomo lauded the Governor for his developmental strides in the last three and half years, assuring him that history would be kind to him.