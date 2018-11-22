Enelamah, Adamu to grace book launch on internal audit practice

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS— Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah and his counterpart in the Ministry of Education, Adamu Adamu will lead other eminent Nigerians and financial professionals to unveil a book titled: A-Z of Internal Audit Practice.

Speaking ahead of the event slated for 27th November, Convener and founder of the Sam Ohuabunwa Foundation for Economic Empowerment, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said that over the years, internal auditing has become a tool for efficient and effective risk management, designed to add value to organizations and help them accomplish their goals.

“Regrettably, this profession has been neglected in West Africa and Nigeria in particular, both at the tertiary institutions and professional levels and you cannot talk of fighting corruption without diligent auditing.

Ohuabunwa disclosed that the book give details on how to manage internal audit department, ensure quality internal audit through peer review with current international standard, rich array of working papers making it a practical text book with comprehensive checklist among other things.

“On that day we are going to be unveiling vision 2030 which is supported by National Dialogue on internal audit practice. The idea is to institutionalize internal auditing in West Africa by 2030 as a foremost tool for anti-corruption and other forms of financial and non-financial risks with strong corporate governance and adequate control, compliance and virile reporting system.

Also expected at the event, according to Convener are; Auditor General for the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine; Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Mr Daniel Asapokhai; C.E.O Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria, Humphrey Okerie among host of others.