Economic challenges: Don’t commit suicide, LASG urges residents

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Worried by cases of suicide recorded in Lagos, the state Government, yesterday, urged citizens to desist from committing suicide, saying, anyone battling depression should approach its health institutions for assistance.

The state government stressed that the state of the country’s economy mustn’t push Lagosians to committing suicide, assuring that efforts were already instituted by governments to improve standard of living in the country.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Tiamiyu Adeshina, made the appeal during sensitization exercise to Ikorodu and Lagos Island on importance of the two toll free lines, 767 and 112 during emergency cases.

He said: “I want to advise Nigerians, the economy may be a bit harsh, but people are still making it. Please let us be courageous that we will make it. Within this same bad economic climate companies are rising up, things are getting better daily.

“It is even biblically wrong to kill oneself, nobody owns that life, we are only custodians of that life in trust for God who deposited it our bodies.

“It is nothing good for anybody to take his life, no matter the condition you are going through, please talk to people, do not allow depression to force you into committing suicide. Talk to people, seek for help, there is nothing to be ashamed of,” Adeshina added.

Meanwhile, he urged residents not to take risks and not resort to self-help saying emergency work in the state was free from the point of call to the point responders.