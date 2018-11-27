Delta Assembly passes Public Finance Management Bill

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Public Finance Management Bill.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report presented by the House Joint Committee on Public Account, Rules and Business during plenary in Asaba.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri said the bill when passed would help to strengthen the management of public finance in the state.

The Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere moved a motion for the third reading of the bill and it was seconded by Mr Daniel Mayuku representing Warri South West constituency.

Consequently, the bill after passing through its third reading was passed after a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Oborevwori thanked the lawmakers for their commitment to the speedy passage of the bill.

He said the bill would help to strengthen the financial management of the state as well as promote accountability in the public sector.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Lyna Ochulor to send a clean copy to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his assent.