Dead man wins election in U.S.

A dead man has been elected as a legislature in Nevada’s State Assembly, in the just concluded U.S. mid-term elections.

According to the Huffington Post, Mr Dennis Hof died unexpectedly in mid-October, but his name wasn’t scratched off the ballot under Nevada law.

The pro-Trump candidate still found favour with the voters and patrons of Hof’s Nevada brothel, even from the great beyond just to keep his memory alive.

2019 Election: U.S. Institute denies predicting victory for Buhari

Elections officials said that Republican Dennis Hof won a seat in Nevada’s State Assembly, with 53 percent of the vote in his Clark County, beating Democrat school administrator and political newcomer, Lesia Romanov, who amassed 47 percent of the vote.

Hof had attempted to mould his political image on that of President Donald Trump, often referring to himself as “Trump from Pahrump” after his hometown in Nevada, according to reports.

The brothel owner, who ran an anti-establishment campaign, got into the crucial race after winning the primary but was not destined to see his political triumph.

This October, Hof was found dead at Love Ranch, one of his legal brothels, after his 72nd birthday party, which featured guests such as legendary porn star Ron Jeremy and potential Republican Senate candidate Joe Arpaio.

However, his name remained on the ballot in accordance with Nevada’s legislation, as the deadline for changing the roster had passed.

Despite the paradoxical outcome, there are procedures in place to ensure that when Hof’s posthumous victory is confirmed, local county commissioners may appoint another Republican to fill his seat.

Facebook, Google tools reveal political ad removal data

This set the expectations of Hof’s campaign manager, Chuck Muth, high; as he suggested voters would still opt for the deceased Republican ahead of the General Elections.

“They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him, knowing there will be another Republican to replace him,” he said shortly after the pimp’s passing.

Some mocked the U.S. election system for this rare occurrence.

NAN