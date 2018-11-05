FG begs labour to call off planned strike

.FG insists on N24,000, Labour, N30, 000

meeting to reconvene at 10pm

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Last minute efforts by the Federal Government to avert threat of an industrial action tomorrow has ended in a deadlock.

At the end of the meeting of the tripartite committee set up to arrive at am agreeable minimum wage template, Chairperson of the committee and former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ms Ama People said while the federal government insisted on N24,000, organized labour maintained its earlier stance of N30, 000.

She however said the government pleaded with labour to call off its planned strike, staging that the meeting would reconvene later at 10pm.

On his part, Labour and Employment minister, Chris Ngige said the committee was working to secure an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that its resolution would be passed to the Federal Executive Council, then the National Economic Council and later the National Council of State after which the president would initiate an Executive Bill to be transmitted yo the National Assembly.

