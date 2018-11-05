Breaking News
Translate

FG begs labour to call off planned strike

On 8:31 pmIn News by adekunleComments

.FG insists on N24,000, Labour, N30, 000
meeting to reconvene at 10pm

By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA – Last minute efforts by the Federal Government to avert threat of an industrial action tomorrow has ended in a deadlock.

breaking news

Saraki hails President Buhari for adopting Kwara’s 10-year old policy

At the end of the meeting of the tripartite committee set up to arrive at am agreeable minimum wage template, Chairperson of the committee and former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ms Ama People said while the federal government insisted on N24,000, organized labour maintained its earlier stance of N30, 000.

She however said the government pleaded with labour to call off its planned strike, staging that the meeting would reconvene later at 10pm.

On his part, Labour and Employment minister, Chris Ngige said the committee was working to secure an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that its resolution would be passed to the Federal Executive Council, then the National Economic Council and later the National Council of State after which the president would initiate an Executive Bill to be transmitted yo the National Assembly.

We don’t have rubber bullets, military issues fresh warning to Shi’ites

Details later…..

Labour again shun meeting with FG on minimum wage


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.