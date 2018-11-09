Breaking: IMO APC governorship candidate missing as INEC publishes 67 names

By Anthony Ogbonna

The name of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state was seen missing on the list of names published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Friday.

While that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha and 66 others appeared on the list, that of the APC was not on the list.

It would be recalled that both Chief Uche Nwosu who is the son-in-law to the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha and Senator Hope Uzodinma have been in battles over who is the rightful candidate for the APC.

While the Okorocha has insisted on the emergence of his son-in-law as the governorship candidate for APC in the state, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole has recognised Senator Uzodinma as the candidate. This development has since festered with the contending of the matter in court.

Meanwhile, INEC’s omission of APC candidate’s name on its list is however, not unconnected with the order given by the court mandating it not to publish any name for APC since the matter is still in court.

