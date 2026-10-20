Sanuth denies LAWMA MD appointment reports

Hassan Sanuth

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

​Dr. Sanuth, Director of Sanitation and Services Department (SSD), Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, has refuted reports circulating on social media regarding his alleged appointment as the new Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

​In an official disclaimer statement on his status, Dr. Sanuth described the reports as entirely baseless, and unfounded.

According to him, “I have become aware of news circulating that I have been appointed Managing Director (MD) of LAWMA.

“I wish to state categorically that this information is false and unfounded.

“I have not been appointed to that position, and I urge everyone to disregard the rumour and refrain from circulating unverified information,” Dr Sanuth stated.

​While expressing gratitude to colleagues and members of the public who reached out with goodwill messages, he stressed the critical need for verifying information through official channels before sharing news with the public.

​”I appreciate the goodwill and confidence of those who may have shared or reacted to the news, but it is important that facts are established before information is disseminated,” he added.

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