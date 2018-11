Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has ended his glittering football career

Drogba, now 40 years old, decided to hang his boots after his team, Phoenix Rising, which he part-owned lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

It was the final of U.S. football’s second tier.

Drogba’s stats:

1x Champions League

4x Premier League

4x FA Cup

3x League Cup

2x Community Shield

2x PL Golden Boot

1x Süper Lig

1x Turkish Cup

2x African POTY

