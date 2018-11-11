Bosso keeps Pillars waiting

By Buchi Junior

Coach Ladan Bosso’s transfer policy is keeping his expected move to Aiteo Cup runners-up, Kano Pillars on hold, SundayVanguardsports has exclusively gathered.

The former Flying Eagles and later U23 Olympic Eagles handler had emerged top target for the Sai Masu Gida side as replacement for Musa Ibrahim.

But it has emerged that Bosso who is chairman of Nigeria Coaches Association is holding rigid to his personal policy of not moving to any club there is no coaching vacancy.

“I don’t want to be seen as taking any coaching colleague’s job”, Bosso saiid.

“That’s why I don’t go to any club whose coach is still on the job.

“There must be vacancy in such a club before I accept to come”.

Ibrahim’s sin is said to be his alleged declaration that his players ‘sold

out’ during their Aiteo Cup final defeat by Rangers.

The Aiteo Cup silver medalist is alleged to be engaged in lobbying influential people in the state to keep his job.