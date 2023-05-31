U-20 WC: ‘Expect no easy game’, Flying Eagles coach Bosso warns Argentina

Bosso

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has warned hosts Argentina that his side are no pushovers ahead of their Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

Both teams will file out for a place in the quarter-finals after qualifying from their respective groups to ensure a meeting.

While Argentina are unbeaten in the competition, Bosso’s side lost their final group game 2-0 to five-time champions, Brazil.

The loss saw the West Africans drop from first to third position in Group D, making it out as best losers.

Managed by former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder, Javier Mascherano, Argentina are the favourites going into the clash.

To Bosso, that would not matter as he insists his side will take the game to the Argentines.

“This is the World Cup and it is wrong to under-rate any team. We won two of our three matches and had the same number of points in our group as Brazil and Italy. We are no pushovers in this campaign,” he told thenff.com.

“It is going to be an interesting game. We want the quarter-final ticket and the Argentines also want the quarter-final ticket. We will go in there and dig our feet into the ground.”