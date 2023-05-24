U-20 WC: We respect Italy but don’t fear them – Flying Eagles coach, Bosso

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has said his side respects the Young Azurri of Italy but does not fear them ahead of both teams clash in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Both Nigeria and Italy made a winning start to the competition with the Flying Eagles edging out debutants Dominican Republic 2-1 and Italy beating Brazil 3-2.

The Young Azzurri sit atop the group on goal difference.

However, Head Coach Ladan Bosso insisted his side will not be immersed in admiring the moves of the Italians but would rather take the fight to the youthful Azzurris in Wednesday’s clash between both teams at the same venue.

“We stayed back after our match against the Dominican Republic to watch the Italy match against Brazil, and we took a lot of notes from there. The Italians have the midfield machinery to outrun any team that is flustered by their pace and organization, but we will know how to deal with that.

“We have the boys who can neutralize their mortal armoury and deliver some blows of our own. Wednesday’s encounter will be interesting. We will respect them but we don’t fear any team at this championship.”

The fixture slated for Estadio Malvinas Argentina in Mendoza will kick off at 7 pm Nigerian time.