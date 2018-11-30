All-new A-Class redefines luxury, utility, safety in compact car segment

RIDING on the success and achievements of 2018, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class, a compact car with youthful and dynamic attributes. The new A-Class was quietly unveiled in Nigeria, courtesy of Weststar Associates Limited, authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria. Since its world premiere in March 2018 the new A-Class has solidified its position as the top choice for compact and comfort oriented vehicles with more revolutionizing technology and an increased appeal to comfort and connectivity.

Managing Director of Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath, said the Mercedes-Benz A-Class completely redefines modern luxury in the compact class, and revolutionizes interior design. All models of the new A-Class are also powered by new, efficient petrol engines. Though Mercedes-Benz has retained the sporty appearance, the utility value has increased. Technologically the A-Class stands out among its competitors with MBUX – Mercedes-Benz user experience, it offers a number of functions that were previously the preserve of the luxury class. Here are some key facts and features of the new A-Class.

The completely new multimedia system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) in the A-Class creates an emotional connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. It is enhanced with an inbuilt learning capability thanks to artificial intelligence and can also be personalized to the taste and needs of the driver.

The MBUX multimedia system comes with a comprehensive touch operation by touchscreen, touchpad (optional) on the centre console and touch control buttons in the steering wheel, there is also an optional Intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension and activation using the keyword “Hey Mercedes”. Other key features of the MBUX include a navigation display with MBUX augmented reality technology and new “Mercedes me” services.

The A-Class is highly distinguished in its segment with the intelligent drive system, for the first time, the A-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain driving situations. It has also been able to achieve the highest safety standard in this segment thanks to extended driving assistance systems with S Class functions as optional equipment. Other features like the Active Distance Assist Distrionic and Active Steering Assist now support the driver even more conveniently in keeping a safe distance and steering, the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted on bends, at road junctions and on roundabouts.

PRE-SAFE® PLUS can recognize an imminent rear-end collision. If the danger of a collision persists, the system can also firmly apply the brakes of the vehicle when stationary, thus minimizing the risk of injuries by reducing the forward jolt caused by an impact from the rear. There are also other additional features like the Active Emergency Stop Assist and the intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist.

Drivers are in for a treat as the A-Class is enhanced to give more driving pleasure and ride comfort compared to its predecessor. There is further improved suspension with MacPherson front suspension with aluminium transverse control arms and multi-link rear suspension.