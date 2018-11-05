Akwa United unveils Brazilian tactician Everton as new coach

Uyo – Akwa United FC have unveiled Rafael Everton, Brazilian and former coach of FC Ifeanyiuba of Nnewi, as the new coach of the club.

Everton, who signed a year’s contract and whose last job was with Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia replaced Abdul Maikaba.



The Club chairman and Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Sports, Mr Paul Bassey told newsmen at the unveiling ceremony in Uyo on Monday that Everton fitted into the plans and vision of the club.

Bassey said that other coaches were also interviewed for the job but the club needed a coach who would not be distracted by national team duty.

“We needed a foreign coach with a lot of Nigerian experience, we also eliminated as I said earlier some coaches in Nigeria for certain reasons before we settled for coach Everton,” Bassey said.

He commended the former coach, Maikaba for the excellent job he did by introducing a new playing philosophy and making the team a brand within his two years stay with the “Promise Keepers”.

He wished the former coach success in his future endeavour.

Bassey noted that discipline on the part of players and the technical crew was what sustained the team to progress in the last two years.

He solicited the support of stakeholders for the new coach and commended the media for their role in making the team better.

Everton promised to continue with the Brazilian brand of football he inherited in the club, adding that he would fully utilise the present crop of players in the club before deciding on whether there could be new additions.

He solicited for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, especially the fans in attaining the dreams of the owners of the club.

Akwa United FC finished second in the 2017/2018 NPFL season which was concluded prematurely. (NAN)