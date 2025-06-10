10 Nigerian players who became coaches after retirement

Keshi and Siasia

Many former Nigerian footballers have taken their passion for the game beyond their playing careers by transitioning into coaching. These individuals have contributed to the development of football in Nigeria and abroad, mentoring young talents and leading professional teams.

Here’s a verified list of 10 notable Nigerian players who became coaches after retiring from professional football:

1. Stephen Keshi (1962–2016)

Coaching Highlights : Super Eagles Head Coach (2011–2015)

: Super Eagles Head Coach (2011–2015) Legacy : Keshi is the first African to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as both a player (1994) and coach (2013). He also led Togo to their first FIFA World Cup qualification in 2006 and coached Mali.

: Keshi is the first African to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as both a player (1994) and coach (2013). He also led Togo to their first FIFA World Cup qualification in 2006 and coached Mali. Playing Career: Captain of Nigeria’s golden generation in the 1990s, with stints in Belgium and France.

2. Sunday Oliseh

Coaching Highlights : Super Eagles Head Coach (2015–2016); Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands)

: Super Eagles Head Coach (2015–2016); Fortuna Sittard (Netherlands) Legacy : Known for his tactical approach, Oliseh helped Fortuna Sittard gain promotion to the Eredivisie in 2018.

: Known for his tactical approach, Oliseh helped Fortuna Sittard gain promotion to the Eredivisie in 2018. Playing Career: Represented Nigeria in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, scoring a memorable goal against Spain in 1998.

3. Emmanuel Amuneke

Coaching Highlights : Head Coach, Nigeria U-17 (won 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup); Tanzania National Team (qualified for 2019 AFCON)

: Head Coach, Nigeria U-17 (won 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup); Tanzania National Team (qualified for 2019 AFCON) Legacy : Known for his focus on youth development, Amuneke discovered and nurtured players like Victor Osimhen.

: Known for his focus on youth development, Amuneke discovered and nurtured players like Victor Osimhen. Playing Career: Scored for Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup; played for Barcelona and Sporting CP.

4. Samson Siasia

Coaching Highlights : Nigeria U-20, Nigeria U-23 (Silver, 2008 Olympics); Super Eagles Head Coach (2010, 2016)

: Nigeria U-20, Nigeria U-23 (Silver, 2008 Olympics); Super Eagles Head Coach (2010, 2016) Legacy : Renowned for grooming young talents; produced stars like John Obi Mikel and Taiwo Taiwo.

: Renowned for grooming young talents; produced stars like John Obi Mikel and Taiwo Taiwo. Playing Career: Part of the 1994 AFCON-winning team; played in France and Belgium.

5. Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha

Coaching Highlights : Technical Director, Delta Force FC (brief stint)

: Technical Director, Delta Force FC (brief stint) Legacy : Though not heavily involved in formal coaching, Okocha has taken on leadership and mentorship roles within Nigerian football administration and youth development.

: Though not heavily involved in formal coaching, Okocha has taken on leadership and mentorship roles within Nigerian football administration and youth development. Playing Career: One of Nigeria’s most talented players, he captained the Super Eagles and starred for PSG and Bolton Wanderers.

6. Joseph Yobo

Coaching Highlights : Assistant Coach, Super Eagles (appointed 2020)

: Assistant Coach, Super Eagles (appointed 2020) Legacy : Appointed to bring leadership and player-relations expertise to the national team setup.

: Appointed to bring leadership and player-relations expertise to the national team setup. Playing Career: Nigeria’s former captain, with over 100 caps; played for Everton and Fenerbahçe.

7. Daniel Amokachi

Coaching Highlights : Assistant Coach and Interim Head Coach, Super Eagles; Head Coach, JS Hercules (Finland)

: Assistant Coach and Interim Head Coach, Super Eagles; Head Coach, JS Hercules (Finland) Legacy : Often involved in the Nigerian national team’s coaching setup and recognised for talent scouting.

: Often involved in the Nigerian national team’s coaching setup and recognised for talent scouting. Playing Career: Scored Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal in 1994; played for Everton and Club Brugge.

8. Mutiu Adepoju

Coaching Highlights : Technical Director, Shooting Stars FC

: Technical Director, Shooting Stars FC Legacy : Actively involved in youth football and grassroots development in Nigeria.

: Actively involved in youth football and grassroots development in Nigeria. Playing Career: Represented Nigeria in three World Cups; played in Spain for Racing Santander and Real Sociedad.

9. Ike Shorunmu

Coaching Highlights : Goalkeeper Coach, Super Eagles

: Goalkeeper Coach, Super Eagles Legacy : A long-serving goalkeeping coach known for developing local talents and working under various Super Eagles coaches.

: A long-serving goalkeeping coach known for developing local talents and working under various Super Eagles coaches. Playing Career: First-choice goalkeeper at the 2002 World Cup; played in Turkey and Switzerland.

10. Garba Lawal

Coaching Highlights : Assistant Coach, Nigeria U-17 and U-20 teams; Technical Adviser, Kaduna United

: Assistant Coach, Nigeria U-17 and U-20 teams; Technical Adviser, Kaduna United Legacy : Known for his versatility and work in youth development.

: Known for his versatility and work in youth development. Playing Career: Part of Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic gold medal team; played in Greece, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria.