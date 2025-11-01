FIFA must hear this: Heartland, Akwa Utd clear foreign players’ debts, neglect local players

Akwa United and Heartland FC have cleared their international players’ debts within the deadlines set by FIFA, prompting the world football body to lift their global registration bans.

Both clubs acted swiftly after being threatened with worldwide transfer sanctions by FIFA, a move that underscored the power and influence of the global football regulator.

Out of fear of stricter punishment, Akwa United promptly settled their outstanding obligations to Ghanaian winger Paul Acquah within the 45-day compliance window stipulated by FIFA.

Heartland FC, meanwhile, resolved their case with Ivorian international Ngoran Roland Adjoumani Koffi in time to secure FIFA’s clearance and have their international registration rights restored.

However, this urgency appears to vanish when it comes to domestic obligations.

Both clubs remain under a domestic transfer ban imposed by the Nigeria National League (NNL) for failing to pay outstanding wages owed to local players and coaches.

Despite clear directives and deadlines from the Nigeria Football Federation Players’ Status and Arbitration Committee (NFF-PSAC), Akwa United and Heartland have ignored these orders for months — with some debts reportedly more than 365 days overdue.

The disparity in response exposes a troubling double standard in Nigerian football administration.

While the fear of FIFA’s sanctions guarantees prompt action, directives from local football bodies are often disregarded with impunity.

Observers argue that Nigerian clubs prioritize international settlements because FIFA’s enforcement is swift and uncompromising, while local authorities like the NFF, NPFL, and NNL lack the same disciplinary rigor.

As a result, players’ welfare often sits at the bottom of clubs’ priorities. One affected player, now playing in the Republic of Benin, lamented:

“I moved to Benin because at least my wages are guaranteed. In Nigeria, even when you win a case, you still wait endlessly for enforcement.”

This situation reflects a deep-rooted hypocrisy and governance failure within Nigerian football.

Clubs rush to clear international debts because FIFA’s system is firm, transparent, and punitive — but neglect domestic cases due to weak local enforcement.

Until the NFF and its leagues adopt the same firmness and credibility as FIFA in protecting domestic-based players’ rights, Nigerian football will continue to be haunted by inconsistency, hypocrisy, and injustice.

True reform will only begin when Nigerian players no longer need to cross borders to find fairness, but have confidence in the system as per strict implementation of regulations and sanctions that bother on players’ welfare.