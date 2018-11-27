2019 Election: Durotoye picks Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya as running mate

Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya, founder of Rags to Riches (R2R), has been chosen as the running mate to the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye, in the 2019 election

Khadijah was said to have emerged as the preferred choice of the party after series of consultations by stakeholders within and outside the party

Vanguard gathered that, Durotoye has consistently been in search of a female running mate since May due to his believe in gender balance policy and women empowerment amongst others as a better means to developing a peaceful society.

Abdullahi-Iya is a law graduate, with an LLB Law degree from the University of Abuja and Masters in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos. She hails from Bida, in Niger state and was born in Kaduna to Alhaji Audu Bida, popularly known as Alhaji Audu Kongila & Hajiya Aisha Sherriff Usman

According to Durotoye, she founded a variety of social enterprises and businesses and also sits on the board of a few SMEs. She also possesses over 10 years experience in humanitarian and community outreach programs.

He said: “As the Founder/Executive Director of Beyond Mentors Inc. and Beyond Mentors Community Care Initiatives (BMCCi), Khadijah addresses and prevents poverty from the cradle, especially in Northern Nigeria.

“She established and launched Rags to Riches (R2R) clubs 8 public schools in Kaduna and Abuja extended to out of school programs (IDP Schools) in collaboration with Life Builders Initiatives another NGO in Abuja & has grown to over 181 members.

“Khadijah’s objective is to keep finding innovative ways to add value to communities, advocating for literacy through fun learning from the cradle, which earned her an award for excellence. Her life’s goal is to chart a legacy through social impact.”

“I believe in women. I believe in not only giving women opportunities but support to women and I believe that when you support women, you can only have a better society.

I have been very clear and we’re currently in the search for a female vice presidential candidate who will not be chosen just simply because she is female, but she will be competent to be a president should anything happen to the president,” he added.