Anxiety in 25 states as govs, 324 others move against election results

GOVERNORSHIP, National Assembly and state House of Assembly candidates of the different political parties, who the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared as losers, in the February 25 and March 18 elections, have approached the respective Election Tribunals set up in their states, with about 327 petitions against the electoral umpire, and the declared winners.

Among the losers are at least three governors: Ben Ayade (Cross River State), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau) who contested the senatorial election.

Sunday Vanguard learned that the petitions came in as of Wednesday, and more were likely to come before the expiration of the deadline for the submission of petitions.

Petitions filed in Abia State (35) top the list, followed by Anambra (31), Lagos (30), Delta (25), Kano (23), Benue (17) and Plateau (16) while the least (three) are from Yobe.

There had been no petitions filed in Oyo and Ogun as of the time of this report.

Election losers under the Electoral Act 2022 have 21 days from the date of declaration of results to challenge the outcome.

The situation in affected states is causing anxiety as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused of tardiness in the conduct of the 2023 general elections, and the implication is that, should the lapses be proven at the different Election Petition Tribunals across the country, many of the election results may be overturned.

The presidential election result is already being challenged at the Appeal Court, which is the tribunal for the poll, by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi respectively.

INEC had declared Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The trial of the National Assembly and state assembly elections’ petitions begins at the tribunal and ends at the Appeal Court while the governorship begins at the tribunal but stretches up to the Supreme Court.

DELTA: Omo-Agege, Nwaoboshi, Elumelu, others file 25 petitions

In Delta State, 25 candidates, who participated in the polls, including governorship candidates of the APC, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and LP, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and Ken Pela respectively, petitioned the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state, querying the conduct and outcome of the election.

The tribunal has already granted leave to Gbagi and Pela leave to inspect the electoral materials that INEC used in the conduct of the election.

The Young Progressive Party, YPP, governorship candidate, Europe-based Comrade Sunny Ofehe, however, chose not to approach the tribunal, insisting that he would deploy international instruments to challenge the “hoax”.

Omo-Agege, in his petition, said INEC breached the Electoral Act 2022 in the collation of the results of the governorship poll across Delta.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the correctness of the results that INEC declared in Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North East, Ika South, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Ukwuani, Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas in Delta North.

In Delta South, Omo-Agege frowned at the results from Bomadi (only Wards 07, 08, and 09, that is, Akugbene1, Akugbene 2, and Akugbene 3), Burutu, Patani, Warri North, Warri South West, Warri South, and Isoko North local government areas.

In Delta Central, he disputed the results from Ethiope East, Okpe Ughelli South (only Wards 04, 05, 07, and 08), and Sapele (only Wards 02, 03, 05, 08, and 10).

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and PDP House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Hon Ndudu Elumelu; Hon Evelyn Oboro, PDP House of Representatives candidate for Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency; Hon Solomon Ahwinawhi, PDP House Representatives candidate in Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency, have gone to the tribunal too.

At the senatorial level, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the APC, Delta North has petitioned INEC over the declaration of Hon Ned Nwoko as the winner of the election; Senator Ighoyota Amori, PDP, Delta Central, has also kicked against INEC’s announcement of Chief Ede Dafinone of APC as the winner.

Chief Michael Diden, PDP, Delta South, and his All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, counterpart, Hon George Timinimi, who lost to APC’s Hon Thomas Joel –Onowakpor, have also gone to the tribunal to upturn his victory.

At the House of Assembly level, all those who lost have dragged their opponents to the tribunal to challenge the results.

There are three panels set up in Delta State: the National Assembly Petitions Tribunal, Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, and State House of Assembly Petition Tribunal to adjudicate over the rocky petitions.

LAGOS: 25 petitions against Gbajabiamila, others

Aggrieved political parties have so far filed 30 petitions before the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The petitions were displayed on the wall of the Rosaline Omotosho Court House Ikeja, venue of the tribunal sitting.

In one of the petitions, the candidates of the Labour Party for the House of Representatives in about seven constituencies in Lagos are challenging INEC, APC, and the declared winner of each constituency.

The candidates are challenging the winners declared in Oshodi Isolo, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Shomolu, Mushin and Ikorodu federal constituencies

In their petitions filed by their counsel, Wakeel Olawale-Liady, the petitioners are challenging INEC for non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.

They alleged that the electoral body unlawfully excluded them from the elections held on February 25.

Specifically, in the petition filed by Adeola Adebanjo and LP against the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajaabiamila, the petitioner alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the law.

For Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mutiu Okunola and his party (LP) are challenging the declaration of James Faleke as the winner of the election because the election was invalid for non-compliance with the provision of the Act.

Okunola prayed the tribunal for a declaration that the election conducted by INEC in respect of the constituency seat was marred by substantial irregularities and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and guidelines.

He also prayed for the court to nullify the election and order a fresh one.

CROSS RIVER: Ayade, Onors, others file 13 petitions

In Cross River State, the Secretary of the three-man Election Petition Tribunal sitting over the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state, A.D Bambur, acknowledged that they had received 13 petitions from the different political parties.

Of the 13 petitions, three candidates challenged those INEC declared as winners in the three senatorial districts of the state, just as 10 others queried the conduct of the House of Representatives poll.

Bambur said the tribunal had commenced sitting, and already granted leave to parties to inspect materials used for the elections, following their respective applications. He added that the parties were currently serving summons and petitions to each other.

A passing look at the cases shows that Governor Ben Ayade, who lost his bid to return to the Senate to the incumbent senator, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, filed petition number EPT/CRS/Sen/2/2023 against Jarigbe.

Ayade vied for the Cross River Northern Senatorial District seat on the platform of APC.

The PDP candidate in Cross River Central, Hon Bassey Eko Ewa, filed a petition listed as EPT/CRS/SEN/1/2023 against Rt. Hon Eteng Williams of the APC, who is the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Cross River Southern Senatorial District petition is from Rt. Hon. Daniel Asuquo of the Labour Party, and others versus Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr of the APC in suit number EPT/CRS/SEN/03/2023.

Former House of Representatives member, Hon. Atta Ochinke, also filed a petition against APC’s Hon Victor Abang in Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency.

The PDP governorship candidate, defeated in the March 18 governorship poll, Senator Sandy Onor, has also vowed to challenge the process that made INEC to declare Sen. Bassey Otu as the winner.

Onor alleged that the exercise was characterized by irregularities, including over-voting, and vote-buying amongst others.

Hon. Thomas Aruku of the APC, who contested the Ogoja State Constituency seat, is also going to the tribunal to challenge the victory of Hon Riya Ayim of the PDP.

Sunday Vanguard learned that there was still time for the submission of more petitions, as many of those who participated in the House of Assembly polls were putting finishing touch to their petitions before submission.

AKWA IBOM: Eyiboh, others file 15 petitions

The 2023 National Assembly and Governorship Election Tribunal in Akwa Ibom State said it had received 15 petitions in respect of the elections from five political parties.

Secretary of the tribunal, Ibrahim Usman, said candidates of the APC, YPP, New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), LP and the Allied People’s Movement (APM) brought the petitions.

He disclosed that of the 15 petitions, 11 were for the House of Representatives, while four pertain to the Senate. This implies that the tribunal has not yet received any petition from losers in the governorship and House of Assembly polls as of March 29.

However, reliable party sources told Sunday Vanguard that the governorship candidates were still preparing to file their petitions before the 21 days lapses.

APC candidate, Martins Udoinyang, was among those who filed petitions challenging the declaration of PDP’s Dr. Ekong Sampson as senator-elect for Ibom South (Eket). Emaeyak Ukpong of the APC and the LP candidate, who contested for the Akwa Ibom North-East (Uyo) Senatorial District seat have also headed to the tribunal.

From the body language of PDP’s Emmanuel Enoidem, a key contender for Akwa Ibom North-West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District, he seemed to have conceded defeat to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Of the 11 House of Representatives petitions received by the tribunal, we gathered that the majority are from the APC. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh of the APC, who lost the Eket Federal Constituency seat (comprising Eket, Esit Eket, Ibeno, and Onna LGAs) to Okpolupm Etteh of the PDP, was, reportedly, the first aggrieved candidate to file a petition at the tribunal.

APC candidates in Oron, Etinan, Ikot Abasi, Ukanafun/OrukAnam, and Itu/ Ibiono Ibom federal constituencies have filed petitions at the tribunal.

EDO: Alimikhena, others file 14 petitions

The Secretary of Edo State Elections Petitions Tribunal, Muazu Sanusi, revealed that aggrieved PDP, APC, and LP candidates have filed 14 petitions in respect of the National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

Sanusi said: “As of today (Wednesday), the tribunal has received a total of 14 petitions. Of the 14 petitions, three are on the senatorial election, and 10 are with regard to the House of Representatives election.

“One petition is, however, on the conduct of the state House of Assembly election, and the results were announced on March 21, 2023.”

A peep into the petitions so far showed that for the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, and the PDP, through their lead counsel, Ray .I. D. Okezie Esq, in suit No. EPT/ED/HR/01/2023, filed their petition on March 15 against INEC, Hon. Akpatason Peter, and APC.

Likewise, Omobayo Marvelous Godwin and LP challenged, through a petition marked EPT/ED/HR/10/2023 filed on March 18 by their lead counsel, Ken. E. Mozia, the election of Akpatason and the APC, as well as the conduct of INEC.

Senator Francis Alimikhena and the PDP, in petition EPT/ED/SEN/02/2023 filed March 19 through their lead counsel, R.O. Isenalumhe, dragged INEC, senator-elect, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, and the APC to court over the conduct of Edo North senatorial election.

A former Edo State representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Matthew Aigbuwhenze Iduoriyekemwen, and PDP petitioned against Imasuen Neda Bernards, LP, and INEC in suit number EPT/ED/SEN/03/2023 filed on behalf of the petitioners by Ken Mozia, on March 19.

In Oredo Federal Constituency, Sunday Izuhunwa Aguebor and PDP dragged INEC, Iyawe Esosa, and LP before the tribunal in suit number EPT/ED/HR/02/2023, just as in Owan East and Owan West Federal Constituency, Jimon Iruokhaime Ijegbai and PDP brought a petition marked EPT/ED/HR/03/2023 against INEC, Prof Julius Ihonvbere and the APC.

Meanwhile, Ezehi Magnus Desmond Igbas and LP, through their lead counsel, Effort Omon Ayere, in suit number EPT/ED/HR/04/2023, filed March 17, complained about Okojie Henry Odianose, APC, and INEC before the tribunal over the conduct of the Esan North and Esan South East Federal Constituency election.

Hon. Obazee Osaro and his party, APC, in a petition filed March 17 and marked EPT/ED/HR/05/2023, are challenging the declaration of Iyawe Esosa and LP by INEC as the winner of the Oredo Federal Constituency election.

Through a petition marked EPT/ED/HR/06/2023, and filed by his lead counsel, U. T. Udochi, on March 17, Mr. Okhuarobo Henry Osamuede and PDP filed an action against Mr. Omoruyi Murphy Osaro, INEC, and the LP over the outcome of the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency election.

In the same vein, Epele Asemota Bridgitte Osayula and LP, in suit no. EPT/ED/HR/07/2023 filed March 16, through their lead counsel, K.O. Obamogie, are challenging INEC, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, and APC over the outcome of the election in Ovia North East and Ovia South West Federal Constituency.

The APC and its candidate, Eribo Crosby Osadolor, filed a petition marked EPT/ED/HR/08/2023 on March 17 through their lead counsel, Emmanuel Usoh, challenging INEC, LP, and Mr. Murphy Omoruyi Imasuen, for the Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency.

Hon. Omosede Gabriella Igbinedion and the PDP, through a petition marked EPT/ED/HR/09/2023 and filed by Ken .E. Mozia, SAN, March 17, are challenging INEC, APC, and Dennis Idahosa over Ovia North East and Ovia South West Federal Constituency.

On his part, Valentine Owamagbe Asuen and his party (APC), in suit number EPT/ED/SEN/01/2023, petitioned INEC, LP and Neda Bernards Imasuen over the outcome of the Edo South Senatorial District election.

BAYELSA: 9 petitions

Though the Bayelsa State Election Petition Tribunal is yet to commence sitting, it has received nine petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

An official, who spoke anonymously, said five of the petitions were for the Senate, while four were for the House of Representatives.

The official, who refused to disclose the names of petitioners and the parties, however, said sitting would commence in April.

On the state House of Assembly, the source said there was no petitions yet as “they are filing motions at the moment for inspection of election materials after which they will commence filing of petitions.”

ONDO: 9 petitions

Nine petitions on the February 25 National Assembly elections in Ondo State have been submitted before the Election Petition Tribunal.

Their claims majorly centered on exclusion of their party logo on the ballot papers by INEC.

The tribunal hasn’t received any petition on the outcome of the House of Assembly election held on March 18, 2023.

According to the Secretary of the tribunal, Musa Adam, “the doors of the tribunal are open to receive petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly election in the state.

“For now, the tribunal has received nine petitions on the February 25 National Assembly elections; seven are on the House of Representatives election and two on the Senate”, he said.

Adam said Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, candidate of NNPP in Ondo North Senatorial District, had filed a petition challenging the election of Olajide Ipinsigba of APC.

“Labour Party candidate for Ondo Central, Morounfoluwa Bademosi, has also filed a petition on the election of Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC”, he added.

The Secretary said petitions were also filed challenging the elections in Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West, Ese Odo/Ilaje, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituencies.

He said other federal constituencies include Akure South/Akure North and Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West.

OGUN: Unknown number of petitions

Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal said it has received a few petitions in relation to the general elections.

A member of the tribunal in the state, who spoke in confidence told our correspondent who visited the Isabo premises of the Magistrate Court where the body is located, said he needed to seek for permission for our correspondent to access information.

But unconfirmed reports said the governorship candidate of the NNPP in the state has filed a petition seeking the nullification of the March 18 governorship election, claiming that INEC omitted its name on the ballot paper, claiming that this disenfranchised many of its followers from voting for him.

It was also gathered that the state chapter of the PDP will soon file its petition against the declaration of the APC governorship candidate, Governor Dapo Abiodun, as winner of the election.

OYO: No petitions yet

None of the candidates who lost election in the governorship, senatorial, House of Reps or House of Assembly has indicated interest in going to the tribunal.

Majority of them said there were still studying the election results and would make their intentions known in due course.

Similarly, no election panel has been set up in the state.

OSUN: 11 petitions

11 National Assembly candidates of the APC in Osun State have filed petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal in the state.

PDP candidates were declared winners in the three senatorial districts and nine federal constituencies in the state.

Tribunal’s Secretary, Muhammed Magaji said, “We have received 14 petitions, three from the senatorial election and eleven from the House of Representatives contest.

“The three petitions for the senatorial contest were submitted by the Action Alliance (AA). The party (AA) also submitted petitions in respect of the nine House of Representatives seats, one from APC’s Benjamin Adereti, and another one from NNPP’s Tijjani Adekilekun against PDP’s Bamidele Salam.

“We are no longer expecting any petition in respect of the National Assembly elections because the 21 days stipulated by the Electoral Act has been exhausted.

“But we are still expecting petition in respect of the House of Assembly election which was conducted on March 11. We are yet to receive anyone in respect of the outcome”.

EKITI: 4 petitions

The National and State Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal in Ekiti State has received four petitions on the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Secretary of the tribunal, Salihu Umar, said there were three petitions over the senatorial election and one for the House of Representatives poll.

Umar said, “National Assembly member and Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, and her party are challenging the victory of House of Representatives member and All Progressives Congress candidate, Yemi Adaramodu, in the election in a petition.

“Also, Isaac Agboola of the Labour Party is challenging the victory of Adaramodu in another petition”.

Umar added that LP senatorial candidate for Ekiti Central, Odunayo Okunade, is challenged the victory of the APC candidate for the district and National Assembly member, Opeyemi Bamidele.

He said the fourth petition was filed by the PDP candidate for Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, Samuel Ajayi, and his party against the victory of APC candidate, Akinlayo Kolawole.

PLATEAU: 16 petitions

In Plateau State, the National and state Houses of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has received 16 petitions from the petitioners.

Aggrieved candidates for the governorship and State Assembly elections are yet to file petitions.

Secretary of the tribunal, Mrs. Belemo, gave the breakdown of the petitions as she said the Senate has five petitions while the House of Representatives has 11.

She said, “So far, we have received 16 petitions, for the Senate seat, five petitions received are from Plateau North and Plateau South.

“The House of Representatives seats have 11 petitions from across the federal constituencies in the state.”

For the Senate seats, Sunday Vanguard gathered that Governor Simon Lalong of the APC and Timlok Fyenda of the NNPP have separately petitioned against the victory of Napoleon Bali of the PDP in Plateau South.

Gyang Zi of the LP, Suleiman Kwande of the PRP, and Chris Giwa of the APC also separately petitioned against the victory of Simon Mwadkwon of the PDP for Plateau North.

For the House of Representatives, Yaknan Yarnap of the YPP and Bulus Venman of the APC separately petitioned against Beni Lar of the PDP for the Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency.

Adamu Alkali of the PRP, Daniel Asama of the LP, and Ibrahim Baba-Hassan of the APC also separately petitioned against Musa Agah of the PDP for the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

Gideon Dandareng of the APC and Iliya Ajang of the LP separately petitioned against Musa Bagos of the PDP for the Jos East/Jos South Federal constituency.

Ibrahim Bawa of the PDP petitioned against Idris Maje of the APC for the Wase Federal Constituency and John Dafaan of the APC also petitioned against Isaac Kwallu of the PDP for the Mikang/Shendam/Qua’an Pan Federal constituency.

Chrysanthus John of the PDP petitioned against Yusuf Gagdi of the APC for the Kanam/Kanke/Pankshin Federal Constituency as Fom Chollom of the LP petitioned against Peter Gyendeng of the PDP for the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

ANAMBRA: 31 petitions

In Anambra State, the election petition tribunal has received 31 petitions challenging the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Seven of the petitions are for the Senate, while 24 are for the House of Representatives.

In Anambra South senatorial zone, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chris Azubogu, his LP counterpart, Dr. Obinna Uzoh, and the PDP candidate, Chief Chris Uba, are challenging the declaration of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP as senator-elect.

In Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Senator Stella Oduah of the PDP is challenging the declaration of Dr. Tony Nwoye of LP as senator-elect for the zone, while Honourable Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Mrs. Helen Mbakwe of the NNPP are challenging the declaration of Senator Victor Umeh of LP as senator-elect for Anambra Central.

Secretary of election petitions tribunal, Mr. Muazu Ibrahim Bagudu, explained that the filing of petitions for the National Assembly election had already elapsed, while that of the state assembly election was still on.

It was gathered that most of the House of Assembly election results were also being challenged by the losers, although the Secretary of state tribunal could not give the specific number.

Those certain to challenge their defeat include the Speaker of the House, Hon Uche Okafor, who lost his third term bid to represent Ayamelum Constituency and Emeka Oforka, Deputy Majority Leader who lost his second term bid to represent Orumba North Constituency.

KANO: 23 petitions

The Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State said it has so far received 23 petitions related to the National Assembly elections.

A source in the tribunal said, “As at Tuesday afternoon, we have so far received 23 election petitions with regards to the National Assembly elections.

“Out of the 23, two were pertaining to the Senate while the remaining 21 were on the House of Representatives election. Initially, the petitions all together were 24 but one was later withdrawn.

ADAMAWA: 8 petitions, inconclusive gov’ship poll

The Election Petition Tribunal in Adamawa State has received eight petitions on the National Assembly elections held in the state.

Mrs Elsie Akpabio, Tribunal Secretary, disclosed this in Yola.

She said that six of the petitions were for House of Representatives poll while two were for the Senate.

Akpabio said that Magaji Abubakar of APC filed a petition challenging INEC, Rufa’i Jingi and PDP for the Maiha/Mubi-North Mubi-South Federal Constituency election.

According to her, petition number two was filed by Yusuf Yakubu of APC challenging James Barka of PDP and INEC for the Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency.

The Secretary added that another petition was filed by Ibrahim Usman, candidate of APC, challenging Basai Inuwa of PDP and INEC on the Ganye/Jada/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency election.

“The Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency election has Ayuba Kwada of APC challenging INEC, PDP and Nyampa Dauda”, Akpabio said.

“And for the Yola-North/Yola-South/Girei Federal Constituency are Zango Abubakar of APC challenging Mohammed Salihu of PDP and INEC”.

She added that Taslim Iya, candidate of AA, is also challenging the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and PDP for the Ganye/Jada/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency election.

Akpabio said that the two petitions for the Senate were filed by Sen. Abdulaziz Nyako of APC challenging Aminu Abbas of PDP and INEC, while Rev. Amos Yohanna of PDP is challenging the election of Ishaka Clif of APC for Adamawa North Senatorial District.

The state House of Assembly results are yet to be challenged at the tribunal as most of them remain inconclusive.

KEBBI: 6 petitions

The Kebbi State tribunal confirmed receipt of at least six elections petitions, two for Senate involving Kebbi Central and Kebbi South and two from the House of Representatives.

Secretary of the tribunal, Abdul-Rahaman Muhammad, in an inquiry in Birnin Kebbi, said Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the candidate of APC for Kebbi South, filed a petition challenging the declaration of Garba Musa of the PDP as senator-elect. He added that APC candidate for Kebbi Central, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, also filed a petition challenging the declaration of Muhammad Adamu Aliero of the PDP as senator-elect.

The Secretary said that petitions were also filed by candidates challenging the outcomes of Birnin Kebbi/ Kalgo/Bunza; Yauri/Shanga/Ngasko; Gwandu/Jega/Aliero; and Suru/ Bagudo federal constituencies’ elections.

BENUE: 17 petitions

Benue State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has, so far, received 17 petitions from litigants.

But the governorship and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal is yet to receive petitions from aggrieved candidates.

Tribunal Secretary, Mrs. Titi Pankwat, said the petitions received comprised of four senatorial and 13 House of Representatives.

“Two election petition tribunals have been set up in Benue to separately hear petitions arising from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly election as well as the March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections”, she said.

“So far we have 17 petitions and they are broken down into two; there are four senatorial and 13 House of Representatives petitions.

“No petition has arisen from the governorship election because they have 21 days to file their petition from the date the winner of the election was announced.

“And are aware that the National Assembly elections were held before the governorship and State Assembly elections; that was why the petitions from that election came in earlier.

ENUGU: 14 petitions

In Enugu State, a total of 14 petitions were filed at the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal about to begin sitting.

A breakdown of the number shows that two of the petitions were for Senate and 12 were for House of Representatives.

Though the Secretary of the tribunal could not be reached to confirm details of petitions, it is believed the one of the petitions is from the LP candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District challenging the declaration of the PDP candidate as senator-elect while the other is from the APC candidate challenging the election of LP candidate in Enugu East Senatorial District.

The 12 House of Representatives petitions were filed mainly by PDP candidates challenging the election of LP candidates. LP won 7 of the 8 House of Representatives seats in the state.

NIGER: 9 petitions

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, incumbent senator for Niger South, Bima Muhammed Enagi, and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Niger East, top the list of those to be dragged before Niger State Election Tribunal by their opponents.

The tribunal is, however, yet to be constituted.

Bello’s victory at the February 25 National Assembly elections is being challenged by Shehu Mohammed Abdullahi of the PDP while Enagi of the APC is challenging the victory of Jiya Peter Ndalikali of the PDP.

The third senatorial seat is in contention between Ishaku Ibrahim of the PDP who is challenging Musa of APC.

The other eight cases are on the House of Representatives election.

One of them is between Abdullahi Abubakar Lado, APC, and Tanko Adamu, PDP.

Others are between Abdullahi Usman, APC and Gana Joshua Audu, PDP; Abubakar Shehu, PDP and Abdullahi Garba, APC; Haruna Abubakar Magaji of APC and Tanko Adamu, PDP; Mohammed Nazeem Abdullahi, PDP and Shehu Saleh Rijau of APC; Abdulmalik Mohammed, PDP and Baraje Yusuf Kure, APC; Saidu Abdullahi, PDP and Mahmud Abdullahi, APC; and Abdullahi Mohammed Ricco, PDP and Ismail Musa Modibbo of APC.

ABIA: 35 petitions

At least 35 petitions are pending before the Election Petition Tribunal currently sitting in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Halima Saleeman has Justice Ani Ebong and Justice Mohammed Haruna, respectively as members.

Secretary of the panel, Belo Hassan, who spoke with Sunday Vanguard, said nine of the petitions were on Senate election while 26 were on House of Representatives.

According to him, the petitioners include Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP), who is challenging the emergence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC) for Abia North.

LP candidate, Chief Nnamdi Iro Orji, also filed a petition challenging Kalu’s declaration as the winner of the contest which both petitioners argued was inconclusive.

Both petitioners argued that the election did not hold in over 90 polling units in Abia North especially at Ohafia and Arochukwu considered their respective strongholds.

According to them, affected polling units have over 55,000 registered voters which is far higher than the margin of lead in the election. Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), PDP, candidate for Abia Central; and his APC counterpart, Chief Sam Onuigbo; as well as Chief Ahamdi Nweke of APGA have, on their part, all filed petitions against the victory of Hon. Darlington Nwokocha of the LP.

They argued that the outcome of the poll was manipulated in favour of the LP candidate.

Chief Onyeizu Chiemeze of LP is also challenging the victory of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe of APGA in Aba South.

He claimed that the election was marred by over voting in some polling units in favour of the APGA candidate.

For the House of Representatives, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and the APC candidate for Isuikwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, filed a petition against the victory of Amaobi Ogah.

The fourth term lawmaker alleged that the outcome of the poll was not a true reflection of the will of the voters at the polls.

Similarly, Okuji Oreh of APGA petitioned against the winner, Okwara Osonwa of LP, in Arochukwu-Ohafia Federal Constituency; just as the incumbent Rep., Chimaobi Ebisike, PDP, petitioned against Emeka Nnamani of LP.

There is no petition yet from any governorship or House of Assembly candidates according to the panel.

TARABA: 6 petitions

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, has received 6 petitions and one motion for the inspection of election materials in the state.

An official of the tribunal, who did not want his name in print, confirmed that one petition was received on the senatorial election while five petitions were received for the House of Representatives election.

He also said a motion for the inspection of election materials was filed for the governorship election.

He however noted that the tribunal was yet to get any petition in respect to the State Constituency elections.

All the elected state House of Assembly members are from APC. Three constituencies, Birninkudu, Dutse and Yankwashi, were declared inconclusive.

KATSINA: 11 petitions

In Katsina State, 11 petitions has so far been received for the National Assembly elections while none has been received yet for the governorship and State Assembly elections though they are still within the window to do so.

Secretary, Katsina Election Tribunal Panel, Ms Lilian Ogbodo, disclosed this.

Of the 11 petitions, two were from PDP senatorial candidates for Katsina Central and Katsina South.

The remaining nine petitions were received from candidates for the House of Representatives election.

GOMBE: Two potential petitions

The situation in Gombe State is not clear but feelers indicated that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Muhammadu Jibrin Barde, is heading to the tribunal to contest the victory of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the polls.

Also, the only female member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Asmau Mohammed Iganus, representing Shongom East under APC, was defeated and she has threatened to contest her defeat at the tribunal.

BAUCHI: 15 petitions

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi has received 15 petitions from aggrieved candidates in the national and state assembly elections.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Ibrahim Kala, disclosed that five of the 15 petitions received are contesting the result of the senatorial election while the remaining 10 are for the House of Representatives poll.

He said that the petitions were received by the registry of the Election Tribunal between March 16 and 21.

Meanwhile, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, has gotten a motion to inspect election materials used for governorship election of March 18.