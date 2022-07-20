.

By Dennis Agbo

The Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr. has picked a renowned Female entrepreneur, Dr. Princess Edith Ugwuanyi as his running mate.

Unveiling Princess Ugwuanyi in a press briefing in Enugu on Tuesday, Nweke said the choice was made after an extensive period of vetting and consultation with the leadership of the party and key stakeholders to ensure that the best person for Enugu was selected from the pool of qualified individuals.

According to him, Ugwuanyi brings on board a wealth of political, administrative, business and community development experience that would both bolster the campaign towards victory in the 2023 elections, and enrich the efforts to achieve the goals of the administration when in office.

“I am elated to finally announce the selection of Dr. Ugwuanyi as my running mate for the 2023 Enugu Gubernatorial election. The process was intense, however it was worth the wait. She has the requisite experience, administrative capacity and a palpable desire to catalyze a new era of collective wealth and dignity for Ndi Enugu.

“Moreso, we share a similar value for a responsible government that encourages the active participation of citizens at all levels and serves the interest of the people with empathy, integrity, accountability and transparency,” Nweke said.

Dr. Princess Edith Ngozi Ugwuanyi, who hails from Ibagwa-Aka by birth and Amachara-Ovoko by marriage, has an Undergraduate degree in Nursing, a Masters in Business Administration, and a PhD. in Health Administration. She is an astute business owner, a community development activist, a philanthropist, and the founder of Africa Hope Foundation, which operates in fourteen (14) states in Nigeria.

She joins the APGA team with expertise in political organization and grassroots mobilization, having deployed these skills for years in the non-profit and public sectors.

Ugwuanyi is actively involved in the socio-economic lives of Enugu women and children, and leads the Women Alliance Group in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

She is a member of the Women’s Guild and Mothers’ Union. She has a track record for job and wealth creation through her sustainable farming enterprises and a health drink production company.

Speaking further, Nweke explained that the choice of Dr. Ugwuanyi is a strategic move to have a brilliant achiever, performer and selfless leader as an active partner in leadership, representative of half of our population demographic.

“The role of women intersects with, and influences critical areas of national and sub-national development. This also marks the start of the promise that our government will be intentional about inclusive representation and increasing women’s participation in governance and leadership at all tiers, as equal partners in development.”

Dr. Ugwuanyi was in agreement with Nweke as she shared her reasons for accepting the nomination to be his running mate under APGA.

“We have come to a point in our State where we can no longer sit on the fence or complain about our inability to change our development trajectory for the better. APGA has shown a resolve to be the movement that unseats a system that has long stopped serving the needs of the people of Enugu State.

“I also believe that we have chosen a man who has the will and determination to make this happen. I consider it a great honour and opportunity to run alongside Frank Nweke Jr. to serve our people.”

Also at the event, the Chairman of the state Chapter of APGA, Ndubuisi Enechionyia, noted that the choice was satisfactory to all, and will benefit the citizens of Enugu State.

He was unequivocal in his belief that the Nweke and Ugwuanyi ticket would be the force that ousts the reign of the People Democratic Party in Enugu, and institute a new order of governance that prioritizes the safety and welfare of the people, and the transformation of the State.