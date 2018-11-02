1,000 flee Katsina village for LG hqtrs over bandits’ threat of attack

By Bashir Bello

Over 1,000 women and children of Sabon Garin Dumburawa village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State have relocated to the local government headquarters over fear of attack by armed bandits, who sent a warning letter to the villagers after a failed attack.

Synagogue shooter spoke of ‘genocide,’ police ID victims

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the local government, Mannir Muazu, who confirmed the development, said the villagers foiled the attack by ceasing two motorcycles from the bandits, forcing them to retreat.

Gombe : Fresh cholera outbreak kills 5, 16 hospitalised

According to him, “the incident happened on Wednesday evening. Initially the armed bandits attacked the village, but the villagers succeeded in foiling the attack by snatching two of their motorcycles.

“The bandits sent a letter notifying the villagers of their plan to return. This created panic among the villagers and forced them to migrate here for fear of the attack.

“We have also mobilised a joint patrol team to secure lives and properties of the people.”