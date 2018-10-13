Breaking News
Translate

Why Igbo place premium on New Yam Festival – Ubani

On 10:44 pmIn Just Human, News by adekunleComments

By Akoma Chinweoke

 

Nigeria’s FDI Potential and it undoing

The President General of Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, ISC, Chief Ebere Ubani, has described the New Yam Festival (Iriji)  as an annual solemnity and a platform to showcase the depth and chasm of the enviable Igbo customs and cultural prowess especially, those born away from home, friends of Ndigbo and her host communities.

Governor David Umahi feeding his wife, Rachel during the New Yam
festival of Uburu community in Ohaozara local government area of
Ebonyi state while the wife of the deputy Governor, Mrs Ethel Nnenna
Igwe watches on with great admiration.

Ubani, who spoke in Lagos at this year’s new yam festival, said the event has so far formed the fulcrum of ISC strides towards the promotion and dispensing of the rich Igbo customs and cultures in the country and beyond.

He noted that the singular annual rendezvous which has become a carnival of sort, has been very directive and helpful in creating the desired awareness needed for a revitalized Igbo consciousness among the people.

Kano State Govt. inaugurates enrollment drive campaign c’tees

 

 

“Therefore, Igbo speaking community in Lagos, places unambiguous and incomparable premium on Iriji festival, as it avails us, the needed opium to interface with the larger Igbo population both from home and within the precinct of Lagos state, which ultimately, enhances  our affinity towards a closer tie and oneness as a people.”

He added that under his watch as the ISC president general, the age long steadfastness on promotion of  Igbo customs and cultural evangelism, got heightened and it is today yielding the desired dividend through the collective efforts of its teeming members and countless others.

Serving Humanity: Encounter with British woman who saved lives in Nigeria


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.