New yam festival not fetish – Anyaso

By Steve Oko

Chief Chima Anyaso has said that contrary to perceptions in some quarters, new yam festival is not fetish, but a celebration of Igbo’s rich cultural heritage.

Recall that Anyaso was Vanguard Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 award recipient, and the 2023 deputy governorship candidate of the Young People’s Party, YPP, in Abia State.

The business mogul and politician made the clarification weekend while fielding questions from newsmen during his annual Iriji Ofuji new yam celebration at his Igbere country home.

He said that the annual ceremony “provides opportunity to show gratitude to God for bountiful harvest and for life”, insisting that it has nothing to do with idol worship as often misconstrued by some persons.

The industrialist, who was flanked by traditional rulers from Igbere clan as he performed the traditional yam slicing, vowed to sustain the tradition as a way of preserving the rich Igbo culture.

“This celebration has grown into more than a festival. It is a thanksgiving, a unifying call to our roots, and a proud display of the rich traditions that make us who we are”, he declared.

Giving the theme of this year’s celebration as “The Role of Education and Training in Cultivating the Next Generation of Wealth Creators,” Chief Anyaso declared that “yam is not only a symbol of food and harvest, but of knowledge, hard work, and the future we are building for our children.”

He promised to take the cerebration round Abia State, arguing that it is also a symbol of unity and brotherhood among Ndigbo.

“Together, we are stronger. Together, we will nurture compassion, celebrate our wealth of culture, and plant seeds of greatness for the generations to come,” he said.

He used the opportunity to urge Ndigbo to who are up to 18 years and above, to register for their voter’s card in the ongoing Continuous Registration of Voters CRV.

Chief Anyaso who expressed dissatisfaction over low turnout of people from the South East for the voter’s registration, pleaded with Ndigbo to take the exercise seriously.

He also appealed to South East governors and the political elite to provide transport logistics for their constituents to register with ease.

Chief Anyaso commended Governor Alex Otti’s developmental strides, and assured him his full support.

In a remark, the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Bende LGA, HRM Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu, commended Chief Anyaso for his support for cultural renaissance.

He said that new yam festival is gaining global recognition, and urged Ndigbo to be proud of their culture.

Insisting that Otti has done well, Anyaso said: “if he declares interest for re-election in 2027, we are going to make sure that he is re-elected.”

