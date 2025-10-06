Enugu’s new yam music festival to attract global audience – Organiser

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, representing Governor Barr. Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, with the Commissioner for Tourism Ugochi Mmadueke, traditional rulers, and festival organisers at the 2024 New Yam Music Festival in Enugu State.

By Juliet Umeh

The organisers of the New Yam Music Festival, NYMF, have announced that Enugu will host the grand finale of the 2025 edition of the festival, scheduled for December 14 and 15 at the Amadeo Event Center.

The announcement, made in a statement on Monday, revealed that the festival, which traditionally marks the end of the Igbo farming season and the beginning of new harvests, is expected to attract a global audience of Ndi Igbo and friends from across the world.

The New Yam Music Festival is not just a celebration of the harvest season but also of Igbo culture, community, and achievements in farming, business, music, and the arts. This year’s edition will feature vibrant cultural showcases, including masquerade displays, storytelling sessions, indigenous dances, yam feasts, and a yam pyramid exhibition inspired by traditional market customs.

Top Igbo artists are billed to headline performances, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary music to create an immersive cultural experience.

According to the organisers, the festival has in previous years toured countries such as Portugal, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and China, bringing the celebration of the harvest season to the Igbo diaspora. Ahead of the grand finale in Enugu, NYMF 2025 will also host two exclusive Lagos showcases for cultural leaders, business icons, and partners.

The 2025 event is supported by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), the Enugu State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture.

Co-founder of the festival and key stakeholder in Heritage and Culture, the parent company of NYMF, Mr. Big Sea, said the initiative was conceived as more than a cultural gathering.

He said: “It is a movement that reconnects people to their roots while opening the door for global audiences to experience the richness of African culture.”

The organisers noted that this year’s edition builds on the success of last year’s festival, which attracted over 3,000 attendees, including government officials, royal fathers, celebrity guests, and cultural icons.

They added that the 2025 edition will be “bigger, louder, and more global,” positioning Enugu as a hub for creativity, tourism, and international cultural exchange.

Beyond music and performances, NYMF 2025 will highlight achievements in farming, business, arts, and community, while also featuring participation from global brands in tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors to give visitors a premium cultural experience.

The festival aims to bridge generations and geographies, showcasing the enduring importance of heritage, rhythm, and pride in Igbo culture.