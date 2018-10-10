Visco-Vis launches tyre sales, service workshop in Lekki

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Visco-Vis Commercial Enterprises, in partnership with Bridgestone and Firestone tyres has opened a new workshop for tyre sales and services to its customers in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The sales and workshop area, located at Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ajah, Lagos, also collaborates with Asahi Brands Ltd.

According to the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Visco-Vis Tyre Services, Mr. Obinna Amyika, “Visco-Vis Enterprises gives customers genuine and top end Bridgestone and Firestone brands of tyres with best after- sales services at affordable prices.

“The workshop is located within a short distance to residents of Lekki, Ajah and environs. The service station/workshop is fully computerised and staffed with well trained and professional technicians.

“The services include, wheel alignment and balancing. We also give auto tyre changing and air compressing.