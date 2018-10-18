Southern Sun Hotel hosts Offshore Challenge 2018

The General Manager, Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel, Mark Loxley, said the hotel will continue to promote leisure and relaxation with water sports.

Speaking at this year’s Southern Sun Ikoyi Offshore Challenge held in Ikoyi, Lagos, weekend, he commended sailors for partaking in this year’s edition of the offshore challenge and for their resilience which they have shown during the competition.

The activities were witnessed by sports lovers as this year’s edition showcased a true mastery of the art and sportsmanship by sailors as they rode the waves at the keenly contested water sport event.

He also stated that “through the water sports event, Southern Sun Ikoyi continues to promote the culture of tourism and relaxation which the hotel represents whilst also assuring the Lagos Yacht Club of its continuous support as partners within its business community.”

The participating sailors competed in two categories for honours, which included the Hobbies Fleet category and the Lightning Fleet category.

Sailors Massimo Bettanin and Will Grace emerged 1st place winners in the Lightning Fleet category, while sailors Lynn Obray and David Kruyt took 1st place in the Hobbies Fleet category.

Delighted at their win, sailor Massimo Bettanin said: “It is always a thing of joy to compete with friends in such a tournament and it is even better when you come tops amongst colleagues. We are immensely proud of our win and hope to maintain the streak in subsequent tournaments.”

Commenting on the event, the Vice Commodore of the Lagos Yacht Club, Julian Hardy commended Southern Sun Ikoyi for their consistent support in hosting the tournament which brings together friends and sports lovers

“This year’s edition was less intense as the calm weather ensured smooth sailing for the sailors compared to the previous year” He added. He praised participants for the competitiveness and sportsmanship displayed during the competition.

Participants were treated to delicious canapés and fine wine alongside exciting prizes of Weekend Bed and Breakfast for two and Sunday Champagne Brunch for four all at the hotel.

Held at the prestigious Lagos Yacht Club (LYC) founded in 1932, Southern Sun Ikoyi Offshore Challenge continues to lead as an exciting and popular attraction in the city geared at reigniting passion for the water sport.