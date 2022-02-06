Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief.

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has approved the delisting of three privatised enterprises from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

The decision was taken after they had satisfied the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) contained in the Share Sale and Purchase Agreements (SSAPs).

Mr. Ibeh Chidi, Head, Public Communications of BPE, in a statement yesterday, identified the affected enterprises as: Federal superphosphate Fertilizer Company (FSFC), Kaduna; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) Sokoto and Ikoyi Hotel (now Southern Sun) Lagos.

The Bureau noted that it had carried out a review of the enterprises in line with BPE’s mandate to manage post—privatisation issues of privatised public companies and was satisfied the core investors had ensured compliance with the covenants.

BPE stated that it had developed standard processes and procedures for delisting privatised enterprises which all privatised enterprises are bound to comply with before being delisted.

In assessing the now delisted enterprises, BPE said it reviewed all the data submitted by the Core Investors in Line with their KPIs as indicated in the SSPAs and followed up with an on-the spot assessment of the companies to validate the data submitted which showed excellent performance.

FSFC was incorporated in September 1973 with an installed capacity of 100,000 metric tons per annum and privatied in 2005. It was handed over to the Core Investor, Messrs HEIKO Consortium in January 2006.

Ikoyi Hotel also called Nigerian Hotels Limited was established in 1932 and owned 100% percent by the Federal Government, was privatised through Assets Sale to BETA Consortium Limited with a bid price of $13,867,000.000 and handed to the investor in 2003.

The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (CCNN), Sokoto was commissioned in 1967 with the Federal Government owning 45% shares of the Company.

In 2000, the FG shares were divested through a strategic Core Investor sale/Initial Public Offer.

During its privatisation, an already existing shareholder and technical partner to CCNN, ScanCem/Dammnaz International Limited emerged as the core investor of the company.

In 2010, the company was acquired by BUA international.