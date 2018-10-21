South South group congratulates Atiku, Obi

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE South-South Atiku/Obi Support Base has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flag bearer for his electoral victory, saying that he will rebuild the ailing economy.

The political pressure group congratulatory message was contained in a press statement signed by King Para Ekiyes, Chairman and Barr, E K Ebis, Publicity Secretary.

The group which consist of high ranking politician, former agitators leaders and business moguls call on all well meaning Nigerians to massively vote for Atiku.

Atiku is trusted and tested God fearing man who has feeling for all Nigerians.

“Orly Atiku can bring Nigeria back to the normal economic position and fast track development.” They said.

The group boasted that the combination of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi is formidable to win the election and bring about requisite change.

The group call on the Independent National Electoral Commission staff to play by the rules and allow voters to make their choice in the 2019 election.

“INEC should not be partial to any party. They should be fair umpire.”