Breaking News
Translate

Saraki, Ekweremadu must resign – Akpabio

On 5:33 amIn News by adekunleComments

By Henry Umoru
ABUJA—THE  truce that was reached by senators upon resumption, to  work in unison for the interest of the country, appeared threatened yesterday as the immediate past Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, called on the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to resign as presiding officers.

Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

According to Akpabio, the leadership of the Senate must be restructured in a way that the majority can have their way while the minority will have their say.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Akpabio said: “I did not just move like that. I was a Minority Leader in the Senate. I resigned my position in order to show that  I meant business. Let others who also have positions in the Senate who wish to also cross carpet from one political party to another also resign their positions and take a cue from what Godswill Akpabio did.’’

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.