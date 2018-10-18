Saraki, Ekweremadu must resign – Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE truce that was reached by senators upon resumption, to work in unison for the interest of the country, appeared threatened yesterday as the immediate past Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, called on the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to resign as presiding officers.

According to Akpabio, the leadership of the Senate must be restructured in a way that the majority can have their way while the minority will have their say.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Akpabio said: “I did not just move like that. I was a Minority Leader in the Senate. I resigned my position in order to show that I meant business. Let others who also have positions in the Senate who wish to also cross carpet from one political party to another also resign their positions and take a cue from what Godswill Akpabio did.’’