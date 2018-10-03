PDP governorship candidate calls for peaceful election in Zamfara

The winner of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has called on all stakeholders in the political process to put their best in ensuring peaceful conduct of 2019 election.

Matawalle made the call while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday, saying that the political tension in the state is worrisome.

He said the state had just started getting relative peace from the attacks of armed bandits and other forms of criminality in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sole candidate emerged as the winner of the party primaries held in the state on Sunday with the total votes of 1,426 out of the 1,500 accredited delegates.

He, however, appealed to all candidates at various positions to carry out peaceful campaign rally, and ensure that their supporters were not involved in any form of political thuggery.

He said election should not be a do or die affair as the peace and security of the state remained the top priority of all.

He said if elected as the governor of the state he would priority to education and health sectors as they are the most basic human needs.

He said people need to be healthy and educated to stand the chances of developing all the sectors of the economy in the state

He expressed concerned over the levels of the state backwardness in all the areas of development despite the state potentials in human and natural resources.

He appealed to citizens of the state to give him their mandate in the forthcoming 2019 general elections in order to move the state forward.

He also implored all his supporters and party followers to continue to be law abiding citizens to promote peaceful coexistence in the state and the country.