Palace end Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic scored twice from the penalty spot to earn his side a dramatic draw against Arsenal and end the Gunners’ 11-game winning run.

The Serb smashed in a late equaliser after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s controversial goal had put the visitors ahead after the break.

Milivojevic scored the opener in the first half after Shkodran Mustafi brought down Cheikhou Kouyate.

Granit Xhaka’s sublime free-kick had drawn Arsenal level at 1-1.

Wilfried Zaha was brought down by Xhaka in the box with seven minutes to go and Milivojevic drilled his spot-kick to Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno’s right corner, having also beaten him on that side in the first half.

Earlier in the second half, the ball appeared to brush Alexandre Lacazette’s hand before it fell at the back post to Aubameyang, who poked home off the inside of the post – with the ball going over the line by just 9mm.

Before his error in brining down Zaha to give away the late penalty, Xhaka’s stunning curler had cancelled out Milivojevic’s opener – which was Palace’s first goal at home this season.

“We can’t be happy if we are 2-1 ahead after being 1-0 down and then not winning. It was good in the second half and then we were unlucky with the penalty. I think we lost two points,” said Xhaka.