OML30: ‘GMou’ll ensure devt of host communities’

By Kosiso Onyibalu

A community leader in Ofuoma oil-producing community, where Afiesere Oilfield in OML30 is located, Mr. Chris Eriyamremu, has said that the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, between Heritage Energy Operational Service Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, Nigerian

Petroleum Development Company NPDC and 111 host communities would ensure rapid infrastructure development in the communities.

In a statement yesterday in Warri, he assured that the N1.2Billion per annum GMoU fund would strengthen the relationship between Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources, and the host communities in OML30.

Eriyamremu said: “ I am happy because the GMoU has been signed. Other organs such Community Development Board CDB, Community Representatives Committee CRC shall be immediately put in place to implement the GMoU, and with GMoU funds adequately made available. Certainly, in a short while, the host communities in OML30 will start witnessing more infrastructure development.

“I congratulate the leaders, traditional rulers and President Generals of the host communities in OML30, and also commend Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources limited, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company NPDC for the successful signing of the new GMoU.

“The implementation of the GMoU is key to the development of the host communities.”