NIGERIA, UAE to partner on solar energy, Artificial intelligence

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates have reached an accord to cooperate in the area of solar energy and Artificial Intelligence for the mutual benefits of both countries.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Nigeria, Fahad Al Taffaq Obeid Mohammed in Abuja.

Onu said the ministry is working hard to develop Artificial Intelligence through one of its agencies,National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, (NASENI) and would seek to collaborate with the UAE to achieve landmark success in this field.

According to the Minister, the Federal government is exploiting the advantage of her geographical position along the equator to harvest abundant solar energy to provide energy to rural areas and stimulate the nation’s economy.

He commended the UAE for diversifying its economy away from oil, adding Nigeria was also embarking on economic diversification with emphasis on knowledge and innovation driven options.

Onu said he was optimistic that Nigeria will be the industrial hub of Africa very soon.