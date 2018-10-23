Breaking News
New date for Mutual Benefits badminton tourney

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Jennifer Ubadinma

THE 2nd Mutual Benefits National Badminton Championship, earlier slated fom November 6th to 10th ow  holds from November 13th to 17th  at Mutual Benefits/Police Badminton Hall, Police College, Lagos.

According to the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), the postponement became necessary because the earlier date clashed with the  West Africa University Games (WAUG), which will take place in Port Harcourt, River State. Most of the top badminton players are expected to feature in WAUG.

