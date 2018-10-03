NATA urges members to play active role in politics

Lagos—The Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, has urged its members to actively participate in politics in the forthcoming general elections.

Chairman of the association in Lagos State, Asiwaju Jacob Omonide Fayeun made this known to the members during the Central Working Committee and National Executive Council Meeting of the association in Lagos.

Fayehun said: “I will advise all members to get involved in politics at the state and federal level; we should support any strong party in each individual state and the ruling party at national level. As the biggest association in Nigeria, we should get some slot, politics is a game of number, so we should make use of our large number and get something from government at all levels.”

“The world is going digital and I implore all members of NATA to try as much as possible to follow this trend; we should make use of any opportunity introduced to us. I will advise all of you to take this database seriously. We must all have our data in each state and also the national level.”

In his speech, the National President of NATA, Comrade Mogaji Muhammed commended the electoral body of the association for conducting free and fair election.

He said: “In our bid to reposition NATA, we must exercise a high sense of intellect in the review of the NATA constitution which we started in Benin City, Edo State so that after the review, our constitution can stand the test of time.”