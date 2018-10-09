N14bn police pension scam: parties to adopt final addresses Dec. 5

An FCT High Court in Maitama on Tuesday adjourned till Dec. 5, for the adoption of final written addresses on trial-within-trial called by Veronica Onyegbula.

Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf adjourned due to the absence of prosecutor who appeared late in the court.

Onyegbula, is the fourth defendant in the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against her and six others, accusing them of diverting N14 billion police pension fund.

Others are: Esar Dangabar, Atiku Kigo, Ahmed Wada, Sani Zira, Uzoma Attang, and Christian Madubuke.

Onyegbula’s counsel, Mr Ernest Ikeji, had earlier informed the court that EFCC forced her to make statements which EFCC wanted to tender and prayed for trial-within-trial.

She told the court that in all she made 10 statements, five of which were dictated to her and that the EFCC asked her to cooperate so that they will call her as a witness to testify against her directors.

Onyegbula added that she was promised by the EFCC that if she cooperates, her name will be dropped from the allegations.

The Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf had ordered for trial -within- trial to ascertain whether Onyegbula’s statements to the EFCC was done voluntarily.

The prosecution had called three witnesses and closed their case while Onyegbula testified by herself and closed her case.

