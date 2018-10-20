MNG declares support for Atiku

By Festus Ahon,

ASABA – NATIONAL President of the Movement for Nigerian Greatness, MNG, Mr Collins Oniobo, has urged the international community to closely monitor the 2019 general election with a view to exposing those who are bent on rigging..



Describing the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as good omen for Nigerians, he said Atiku has capacity to manage the country.

Oniobo in a statement, said “we wishe to congratulate Nigeria’s former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, on his victory in the PDP Presidential primary election held on the 6th and 7th of this month in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

“The former Vice President is a well experienced man, having served as the nation’s number two citizen under the administration of ex-president Obasanjor.

“As a successful business man, we believe that our dear Country Nigeria, will be in good hands under the leadership of Atiku Abubarka. A man who can manage his businesses successfully can manage Nigeria in various positive ways. He is also a job creator as shown in the recruitment of Nigerians especially the youths, into his businesses across the Country

“No doubt that if and when elected come 2019, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will transform Nigeria’s educational system for the better. More so is the actualization of restructuring the federation which many Nigerians have been clamouring for over the years. We believe that Atiku Abubarka will not fail Nigerians in particular and our friends overseas.

“MNG also wants to use this medium to implore the assistance of the International Community, most especially the West, to monitor closely the forthcoming elections, with a view to exposing the evil intentions and plans of those who do not want a free and peaceful election.

“We must not fail to commend the chairman, Secretary and the entire membership of the Committee of the PDP national convention, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta state and Engr. David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, for the free, fair and credible election.

“Further more, we urge all other former Presidential aspirants of the party to support and work for the overall success of the PDP come 2019”.