Missing Army General: Tension as govt evacuates 383 Taraba students from UniJos

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

A total of 383 indigenes of Taraba state studying in the University of Jos have been evacuated by the state government and reunited with their families.

The action according to the special adviser to Governor Ishaku on Student Affairs, Samson Tor-Musa followed outcry by the students over their safety in the institution when renewed killings claimed the life of a student.

According to him, the discovery of the car belonging to the missing retd Army General in Jos, led to the escalation of tension into the University.

He said “the pond where the car of the missing Army General was found is located close to one of the University Village (hostels), so there was tension following the incident. We were able to evacuate 383 out of 423 students from the state because some left on their own before we got to Jos.”