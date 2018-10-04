Mikel: My coach deceived me

VITONA Setubal of Portugal midfielder, Mikel Ndubuisi Agu has accused FC Porto coach, Sergio Conceicao of deceiving him into a false sense of belief that he would get a place in the top club’s main team this season.

Agu, who footballlive.ng recalls had a sterling time on loan at Bursaspor of Turkey last season, says he missed a huge summer transfer due to Conceicao’s promise.

Incidentally, Agu is back on loan at Setubal, where he was sent by Porto three years ago, but the underachieving schemer, who almost made it with the Super Eagles to the World Cup in Russia, says he could have sealed a bigger deal instead.

Agu insists Conceicao gave him an impression that Porto would not loan him out again, as the lad would be an integral part of their plans for the new season.

That was how the 27-year-old player made a return to Se tubal, where he spent the 2016/12017 season on loan, but Agu believes he would have got a better deal elsewhere had Conceicao not given him a promise of finally getting a lift into Port’s first team.

Agu said: “As long as Sergio is coach of Porto, I will not return. He asked me to come back.

“I went back for pre season and in the middle of it, he told me that I am not in his plans.”