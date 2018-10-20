Mbappe eyes Olympic gold after World Cup

Kylian Mbappe has aired his intention to add more major international prizes to his World Cup winners’ medal, with European Championship glory and an Olympic gold in his sights.

The 19-year-old forward savoured global glory with France over the summer, as they swept aside all before them on Russian soil.

Mbappe starred as part of that side, with his efforts landing him the coveted Best Young Player award and a nomination for the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

He has also taken in a number of domestic triumphs with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, including two Ligue 1 titles, but there remain plenty of targets for him to chase down.

Mbappe is currently a club colleague of Brazilian stars Neymar and Marquinhos and is determined to emulate their Olympic efforts from the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

He told RMC Sport: “I still have a lot of things to do.