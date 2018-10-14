Mayorkun storms University Of Calabar students as MTN Pulse Campus Invasion continues

By Ayo Onikoyi

For five days, Calabar converged at the University of Calabar, Cross River, for the Pulse Campus Invasion. It was five days out of the ordinary hustle and bustle of school activities and MTN Nigeria fired on all cylinders to make it a superlative experience for all.

From Monday, October 1, to Friday, October 5, 2018, the whole school was buzzing about the many activities at the Retail Village, where exciting activities ruled the day – from life-sized table games, to dancing competitions, etc.

The student body had been talking about the ‘Celebrity Surprise’ visit that was going to take place at an undisclosed hostel on campus. Students were encouraged to vote for the hostel of their pick and since no one knew who was coming the excitement that took over the school was infectious.

Dapchi residents say delegation’s visit renews confidence in FG’s efforts on Leah’s release

On Wednesday evening, students poured in from around the Campus to the Malabor Girls hostel in UNICAL to be thrilled and the Pulse Invasion did not miss a beat. The DJ kept the students jumping on their feet. Comedy took its turn when the MC switched to his funny side and had the students in stitches.

Soon, whispers swept through the audience – some people had spotted someone that resembled DMW signee Mayorkun. Screams of excitement later confirmed the whispers – the Tear Rubber singer, had landed on the campus and was headed for the field near the Malabor Hostel!

Wonder bank operator disappears with N27bn customers’ deposits in C-River

An energized Mayorkun stormed the stage and wowed the ecstatic audience who sang every line to his songs. He was ready for Calabar and Calabar was excited for him. When the introductory tune for Tear Rubber filtered through the speakers, the screams of the audience hit a crescendo!

Akwa Ibom gov’s aides set to quit – Udeme

By the time he left, the audience was asking for more. ‘Too little time’, they complained affectionately. Who wouldn’t want more? It was the perfect way to end that day – music from one of the biggest chart toppers in the country in a field, great food and even better company.