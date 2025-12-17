PUBG MOBILE Concludes Campus Ambassador Campaign Across Nigerian Universities, Leaves a Thriving Student Gaming Community

PUBG Mobile has officially concluded its Campus Ambassador Campaign across five major Nigerian universities, marking the end of a vibrant, high-energy initiative that successfully brought gaming culture to the heart of student life. What began as an ambitious plan to shift the battleground from screens to schools has evolved into a lasting community of passionate student gamers, leaders, and creators.

Spanning several weeks, the campaign activated campuses at the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lead City University, and the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Throughout this period, students experienced PUBG Mobile beyond their devices, through immersive on-ground activations that blended competition, community, and culture.

Across the universities, daily mini tournaments kept excitement alive as students tested their skills, bonded over shared interests, and competed for prizes. These activities culminated in large-scale, tournaments at each campus, drawing crowds of gamers and spectators alike. Beyond competitive play, the campaign featured interschool friendly competitions that strengthened connections between campuses, reinforcing a sense of unity within Nigeria’s growing gaming ecosystem.

Community hangouts were another defining feature of the campaign. These informal gatherings created safe, inclusive spaces for students to interact, exchange ideas, and celebrate gaming culture together. Through casual gameplay sessions, conversations around teamwork, leadership, and creativity, PUBG Mobile positioned itself not just as a game, but as a platform for connection and self-expression among Nigerian youth.

At the center of the initiative were the Campus Ambassadors, the students selected for their passion, influence, and drive. These ambassadors played a crucial role in mobilizing their peers, coordinating activities, and representing PUBG Mobile on their campuses. Through hands-on engagement, they gained leadership experience, community-building skills, and professional exposure, all while being rewarded for their contributions.

Reflecting on the success of the campaign, the Marketing Manager of PUBG Mobile, Jeff Tang, said, “The conclusion of this campus tour is a proud moment for us. What we’ve seen across Nigerian universities is more than enthusiasm for a game, it’s the birth of strong, student-led communities. Our goal was to empower young people to lead, connect, and create around PUBG Mobile, and the response has exceeded our expectations.”

While the campus tour has officially come to an end, PUBG Mobile’s commitment to student engagement in Nigeria remains strong. Opportunities to become a PUBG Mobile Campus Ambassador are still open to students beyond the concluded activations. Interested students can continue to apply, earn, and take on ambassadorial roles that allow them to lead grassroots gaming communities within their schools.

Applications to become a PUBG Campus Ambassador are still open. To register, click here

Reinforcing this continued commitment, Jeff Tang added, “This campaign may have wrapped up on campus, but our journey with Nigerian students is far from over. We are excited to keep welcoming new ambassadors who will carry the PUBG Mobile community forward and shape the future of gaming in Nigeria.”

The conclusion of the campaign is not an endpoint, but a milestone. It signals the successful planting of roots within Nigerian campuses and the emergence of a self-sustaining student gaming community. The relationships built, the rivalries formed, and the memories created during the campaign will continue to shape how students connect with PUBG Mobile moving forward.