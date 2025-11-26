MTN Pulse Campus Invasion: 500-Level FUNAAB student becomes latest car owner

By prince Osuagwu

A 500-level Agric Economics and Farm Management student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Abdul-Hamid Awwal has become the latest car owner in town courtesy of the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion promo which ended recently.

The three-day campus event was meant to reactivate entertainment and entrepreneurship culture into the campuses and while it lasted at FUNAAB, the whole campus corners transformed into gaming villages, business exhibitions, and digital skills workshops. These were laced with performances by Nigerian celebrities including content creator and musician Nasboi, who headlined the closing ceremony.

An excited Awwal, who disclosed that he had the premonition that something big was coming his way, said: “It’s just funny. I lost count of the number of people I told I’ll win the car. I guess it’s that spirit that kept me going, and Allah favoured me”.

Awwal’s win came through a digital raffle system that required students to maintain active MTN Pulse subscriptions, complete at least ten MoMo transactions during the event, and regularly use the MTN app.

Although Awwal drove away with a brand new car to the envy of his fellow students, many others didn’t also go empty handed as they won laptops, tablets, smartphones, and airtime, while ten student entrepreneurs showcased their businesses at the event’s retail village, selling products ranging from fashion items to food.

A fulfilled Youth Segment Manager, MTN Nigeria, Femi Adesina, noted that his company designed the programme to empower students with the skills, confidence, and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive landscape, by blending entertainment, education and entrepreneurial support programmes.

He added that the initiative addresses critical challenges facing young entrepreneurs, including access to capital and markets.

One of the participants and a 300-level Microbiology student, Chiamaka Okonkwo, said the event was transformative going by the unique programmes it introduced.

She said: “This was nothing like any campus event I’ve attended before. The gaming village, the photo booths, the entertainment, everything was as much fun as it was transformative”

The FUNAAB invasion is part of MTN’s 2025 nationwide campus tour that has already visited the University of Abuja, Federal University of Technology Owerri, University of Benin, and Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, with each stop also producing a car winner.