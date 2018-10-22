Man Utd: Saudi Prince set for £4b formal takeover bid

Manchester United are set for a stunning takeover bid as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince prepares a £4billion offer for the club.

Mohammad bin Salman, reportedly worth £850billion, has emerged as holding an interest in the Red Devils over the past couple of weeks.

And now, according to the Mirror, he is preparing a formal bid to be presented to the club.

Bin Salman is hoping to entertain talks with Joel and Avram Glazer, the United owners, in the near future, though he has suffered a blow as the latter is believed to have pulled out of a visit to Riyadh to visit a forum due to the diplomatic fall-out over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Talks will have to be arranged for a later date, but it is said the Glazers will want any personal issues solved before they consider entering negotiations with Bin Salman.

Earlier this month the first reports emerged linking the Crown Prince with investment in Man United, though the Old Trafford outfit quickly denied suggestions the Glazers are looking to sell the club they have owned since 2005.