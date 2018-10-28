Kumuyi storms Abuja stadium for crusade

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—THE General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. William Folo-runsho Kumuyi storms the National Stadium, Abuja today for a ‘God-of-All- Wonders Crusade’.

Disclosing this at a media parley, the State Overseer for FCT, Pastor Joshua Esho, disclosed that the church is expecting 100,000 residents at the mega crusade scheduled for 5.00 p.m.

According to him, “the church in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), wants FCT residents that God is visiting them with His supernatural power beyond measure through a crusade organised by the church in FCT.

“The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folurunsho Kumuyi, will minister live to about 100,000 participants at the crusade. We are mobilizing 15,000 secondary school students, 5,000 undergraduates from all campuses in FCT and 10,000 primary school pupils to the crusade,” he said.

According to the pastor, senior citizens, political office holders from the Presidency and the National Assembly as well as the Judiciary and other top government functionaries are expected to attend the crusade.

The clergyman also assured FCT residents that the crusade will address a lot of issues bothering their lives including sinful bondage, Satanic oppression and controls, sicknesses and diseases of all kinds, because the God of Wonders will be there to save, deliver and heal them.

On security he said: “The church has collaborated with all security agencies in Abuja to provide maximum security for all participants, just as we have made arrangements with the Federal Road Safety Corps for easy flow of traffic.”