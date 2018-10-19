IPOB reveals Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts

…says he worshipped on Friday at the Wailing Wall in the Holy City of David in Jerusalem.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday disclosed that it’s leader who whereabouts has been given different interpretations and rumours of where he was sighted given by different people said he worshipped on Friday at the Wailing Wall in the Holy City of David in Jerusalem.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said that its leaders Jerusalem prayer at the Wailing Wall is also contained live on Facebook.

IPOB called on Biafrans to remain resolute that the prayer of its leader at the Wailing Wall in the Holy City of David in Jerusalem is the beginning of another dispensation of Biafra Independence struggle.

“Fellow Biafrans, friends of Biafra, enemies of Biafra, men and women of goodwill and of good conscience across the world that we wish to reliably inform you that the Supreme Leader of the IndigenousPeople of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu prayed today at the Wailing Wall in the Holy City of David in Jerusalem Live on Facebook today been 19th October 2018.

“Biafrans be resolute this is the beginning of struggle for Biafra independence. We thank God Almighty God (Chukwu Okike Abiama) for his protection and safety.