Infrastructure: Alaba Int’l traders seek govt presence

By Naomi Uzor

The new Chairman, International Market Association, Electronic section, Alaba International Market, Mr. Paulinus Ugochukwu yesterday, called on both Federal and state governments to intervene in maintaining and developing infrastructure in the market.

Ugochukwu who made the call, at the inauguration ceremony of his administration lamented that in spite of the revenues the government generates from the market, the traders were yet to feel the government’s impact.

He said that the roads leading to the market were sorry sight, and this has made them lose most of their customers who now opt to source their goods elsewhere instead of getting trapped on the terrible traffic on Badagry Expressway and other connecting roads to the market.

“Apart from that, to bring in our goods from the port to Alaba is now problematic as most truck drivers don’t want to ply the road and those that agree charge high fees, sometimes as high as N600,000 to N700,000 just to bring in goods from Apapa to this market,” he said.