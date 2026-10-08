Overhaul security, cut food, transport costs – NSCIA to FG

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has called on the Federal Government to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture and urgently reduce the cost of food and transportation.

The Council said the twin pressures of insecurity and rising living costs required faster and more effective government action, while acknowledging efforts to revamp the economy.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the NSCIA General Assembly in Abuja and signed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

“The Council called for an urgent and comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s security architecture, while supporting decentralised policing,” the communiqué said.

It, however, said decentralised policing must be anchored on professionalism, constitutional safeguards, impartiality, accountability, sustainable funding, respect for fundamental rights and effective coordination between federal and state security institutions.

The Council also pressed the Federal Government to move faster on reducing the burden on ordinary Nigerians.

“The Federal Government should expedite action on drastically reducing the cost of transportation and food to alleviate the hardship being faced by ordinary Nigerians,” it said.

On religious rights, the NSCIA called on government agencies to respect the right of Muslim female students, Muslim NYSC members, female security personnel and Muslim women in other workplaces to use hijab.

It also faulted the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Lagos over what it described as hostile dispositions to Supreme Court judgments favouring hijab in their international schools.

The Council urged the universities to retrace their steps and comply with the law.

It similarly called on the Rivers State Government and management of Rivers State University to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the mosque sought by Muslim students on the university campus.

The Assembly urged Muslims to contribute more effectively to nation-building, obtain their National Identification Numbers and Permanent Voter Cards, and participate fully in choosing leaders at all levels.

It also called for greater emphasis on quality education combining Islamic knowledge with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, while urging Muslim organisations to strengthen economic independence through lawful investments, Zakat and Waqf.

The Assembly adopted the 2026 report of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, and endorsed its recommendations for repositioning the Hajj industry.

It also approved an expanded National Executive Committee, including Prof. Mahfouz A. Adedimeji as Deputy Secretary-General, National Affairs; Prof. Salisu Shehu as Deputy Secretary-General, International Affairs; Abeni Obomeileh Mohammed, SAN, as Deputy Secretary-General, Corporate Affairs; and Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu as Public Relations Officer.