FG releases 8-month consolidated allowance to non-academic staff

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

…moves to avert fresh crisis in tertiary institutions

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has released eight months’ arrears of the Consolidated Non-Academic Staff Tertiary Institutions Allowance, CONTA, to non-academic workers in federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, in a move aimed at strengthening industrial harmony and preventing disruptions in the nation’s tertiary education system.

The allowance, covering January to August 2026, was announced by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday, barely two days after the government commenced payment of the Consolidated Academic Tertiary Institutions Allowance, CATA, to academic staff.

The twin payments signal the Federal Government’s efforts to address staff welfare concerns across the tertiary education sector and ease tensions that could threaten the stability of the academic calendar.

Alausa said the release of CONTA demonstrated the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and recognition of the critical role played by non-academic personnel in keeping tertiary institutions functional.

According to him, the welfare and motivation of both academic and non-academic staff remained central to ensuring stable institutions and producing the skilled manpower required for national development.

He said the payment was also part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to address legitimate welfare concerns, promote industrial harmony and minimise disruptions to academic activities nationwide.

The minister said the administration would continue to strengthen institutions responsible for developing Nigeria’s human capital, stressing that a stable tertiary education system was essential to the country’s socio-economic development.

Alausa further assured stakeholders that the Federal Ministry of Education would sustain consultations with relevant unions, heads of institutions and other stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues and build a more stable and productive tertiary education system.

He appealed for continued cooperation from academic and non-academic staff, institutional authorities and unions as the government implements its reforms in the sector.

The minister reiterated that the ministry under his leadership would continue to prioritise staff welfare, institutional stability, human capital development and improved learning outcomes.

He added that the Federal Government remained committed to fulfilling its obligations to personnel in the tertiary education sector and addressing outstanding welfare issues in line with the human capital development objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.